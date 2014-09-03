(Adds detail)
By Michele Kambas
NICOSIA, Sept 3 Ryanair, Europe's
largest budget airline, and Greece's Aegean were among
companies that submitted non-binding proposals for the
acquisition of Cyprus Airways, Cyprus's transport
minister told Reuters on Wednesday.
Marios Demetriades said "more than half" of the 15 parties
that earlier made an initial expression of interest and signed a
non-disclosure agreement had submitted non-binding business
proposals by the time the deadline expired on Wednesday evening.
"I would say the response is encouraging, but we have to
assess the non-binding proposals to see what they contain,"
Demetriades said.
The Cypriot state, which owns more than 90 percent of Cyprus
Airways, invited companies to submit expressions of interest in
July. Loss-making Cyprus Airways has struggled to survive
against cheaper competitors for years despite several attempts
at a turnaround.
About a third of the parties that submitted non-binding
business proposals were airlines, Demetriades said.
A government-appointed commission will now assess the
proposals and decide which parties would be short-listed and
invited to submit binding offers, he said.
Cyprus Airways has recently resorted to selling assets to
stay afloat, including its slots at London's Heathrow airport.
It is also under scrutiny by the European Commission, which
is investigating the terms of a 73 million euro rescue package
in 2012 and a 31.3 million euro capital increase in early 2013
to establish whether they violated state aid rules.
The EU rules permit a government to provide rescue and
restructuring aid to a company in difficulty once over a period
of 10 years. Cyprus Airways previously received government aid
in 2007.
(editing by Jane Baird)