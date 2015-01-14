NICOSIA Jan 14 Cyprus will put the trade name
and logo of now-defunct state carrier Cyprus Airways up for sale
after the airline suspended operations on Jan. 9, officials said
on Wednesday.
Cash-starved Cyprus Airways was shut down after the European
Commission ordered it to repay more than 65 million euros it
received in illegal state aid.
Cyprus Airways, which employed 550 people, had been losing
money and market share for years, after cheaper competitors
started muscling in on its previously lucrative routes. Several
attempts to turn it around failed.
"Our attempts are focused on improving Cyprus's air
connectivity, finding jobs for Cyprus Airways staff and using
the trade names," deputy government spokesman Victor
Papadopoulos told reporters.
Government officials said a process to find a buyer would
have to be "immediate" since the commercial value of the
airline's trade name and its logo - which depicts a species of
mountain sheep endemic to the island - could erode over time.
There would be an open competition to appoint advisors on
the sale, he said.
Authorities have not speculated on who might be interested
in bidding.
(Reporting By Michele Kambas; editing by John Stonestreet)