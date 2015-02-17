NICOSIA Feb 17 Police in Cyprus were
investigating an arson attack on cars which occurred outside the
home of Bank of Cyprus Chief Executive John Hourican on
Tuesday morning, a police spokeswoman said.
It was unclear if Hourican, appointed in late 2013, was the
target.
One of two cars damaged in the early morning blaze belonged
to the Bank of Cyprus and was parked on the street directly
outside the CEO's residence in the Strovolos suburb of the
capital Nicosia. A second car damaged, parked next to the first,
belonged to a woman living in the area.
The former RBS senior executive is presently abroad.
"It appears to be malicious," a police spokeswoman said.
A neighbour told Reuters she was woken by two "loud bangs"
which sounded within five minutes of each other at 3:10 a.m.
(0110 GMT).
The Bank of Cyprus was forced to seize a portion of
uninsured deposits exceeding 100,000 euros and convert it into
equity in mid-2013 to recapitalise after booking heavy exposure
to Greece, marking the first time depositors were affected in
this way in the euro zone debt crisis.
The move was imposed by international lenders in return for
extending a 10 billion euro financial aid package to Cyprus.
(Reporting by Michele Kambas; editing by Jason Neely)