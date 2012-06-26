* Bailout could run to 10 billion euros, officials say
* Becomes fifth euro zone state to seek European aid
* EU/ECB aid mission to Nicosia kicks off next week -source
By Michele Kambas
NICOSIA, June 26 Cyprus, the fifth euro zone
country to seek emergency funding from Europe, may need a
bailout that is more than half as big as its 17.3 billion euro
economy, officials said on Tuesday.
The Mediterranean island, with a banking sector heavily
exposed to debt-crippled Greece, said on Monday it was formally
applying for help from the European Union's rescue funds.
Cyprus is the euro zone's third smallest economy but it
joins Greece, Ireland, Portugal and Spain in seeking EU rescue
funds to try to stay afloat, in the latest sign that
policymakers have failed to prevent the debt crisis from
spreading.
European leaders will meet at a summit on Thursday and
Friday but they are not expected to come up with a lasting
solution to the region's problems that have also sent Italy's
borrowing costs soaring.
Work on determining exactly how much aid Cyprus needs will
start next week when officials from the European Commission and
the European Central Bank - and probably the IMF too - travel to
Nicosia, one source involved in the plan told Reuters.
Two euro zone officials said that a package of up to 10
billion euros was being considered.
"The exact number has not been decided yet. It was to be 6
billion for the state financing and 2 billion for the banks but
that is optimistic - it is more likely to be seven and three -
up to 10 billion euros in total," one euro zone official said.
A second official confirmed the amount was likely to be up
to 10 billion euros.
While the sum is easily within the range of the European
Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) bailout fund, it may lead to
demands for collateral or for private bondholders to take a
writedown as they did in Greece.
Greece's second, 130 billion euros bailout is equal to about
60 percent of the country's gross domestic product and private
bondholders were asked to contribute to making debt servicing
more manageable through a debt restructuring.
HURT BY GREECE
Cyprus' most urgent needs is to plug a 1.8 billion euro
regulatory capital shortfall in its second largest lender by
June 30.
Potential aid could be more comprehensive to cover fiscal
requirements, Finance Minister Vassos Shiarly told Reuters.
"For Spain it's about sectoral help for the banks. Cyprus
is, in terms of volume, rather an island that we must help
because it has been so handicapped by the Greek deficit at the
moment," Austrian Finance Minister Maria Fekter said.
Cyprus is thought to have applied to the EU for aid after
attempts to secure loans from either China or Russia. Those
efforts, however, will be ongoing.
"We will continue efforts to secure a bilateral loan, which
can be used accordingly," government spokesman Stefanos Stefanou
said.
Cyprus has been shut out of international capital markets
for more than a year, with yields on its 10-year benchmark bond
at over 16 percent on Tuesday. Sidestepping EU aid earlier, it
secured a 2.5 billion euro loan from Russia in late 2011.
The loan amount is expected to cover its needs in 2012, but
not in 2013, when Cyprus has 2.25 billion euros in refinancing,
including a euro medium term note (EMTN) redemption.
President Demetris Christofias, whose administration has
been slammed by opposition for dragging its feet in both
applying to the EU and taking measures earlier to shore up the
island's economy, was to brief politicians later on Tuesday.
Christofias has been accused by the opposition of ignoring
warning signs that the economy was in trouble, suggestions the
government strongly denies.
Cyprus assumes the rotating EU presidency on July 1.
"It is a tragic coincidence," parliamentary speaker
Yiannakis Omirou told state radio.