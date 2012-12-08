NICOSIA Dec 8 Cyprus has received a report
outlining how much money is needed to bail out its banks, the
central bank said on Saturday, helping the island reach a
comprehensive aid package with international lenders.
The recapitalisation estimate for Greek-exposed Cypriot
banks is necessary to secure a bailout deal with lenders
representing the European Union and the International Monetary
Fund.
"The steering committee is looking at the report from this
morning, particularly the methodology used to establish the
preliminary needs for the recapitalisation of the banks," said
Central Bank of Cyprus spokeswoman Aliki Stylianou.
The interim report, which comes ahead of a final assessment
expected in January, did not contain a figure on the total
amount required for the bailout, Stylianou told state radio.
"Some time is required for the steering committee to assess
the methodology used to reach a conclusion on the numbers," she
said.
The steering committee is made up of representatives from EU
institutions, the IMF and Cypriot authorities.
Cyprus, the euro zone's smallest economy after Malta, sought
aid from the IMF and the EU after its two largest banks turned
to the state for financial assistance.
The banks' regulatory capital was depleted by a writedown on
Greek bond holdings in early 2012, the result of a deal brokered
by EU leaders to make Greece's debt mountain more manageable.
A rough working assumption for Cyprus's bailout deal has
been that the banks need around 10 billion euros to
recapitalise, almost 60 percent of Cyprus's entire annual
output.
The bailout requirement report was carried out by Pimco, an
investment company best known as the world's biggest bond
trader.
It involved an asset review of five Cyprus-based banks and a
stress test to determine the capital needs of each. It also
covered a representative sample of co-operative credit
institutions.
