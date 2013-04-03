NICOSIA, April 3 Cyprus's bank workers union
called a two-hour work stoppage for Thursday, saying the
pensions of its members at the island's two largest banks, hit
by huge losses under an international bailout deal, were not
protected.
The union, ETYK, said the pension funds of workers in
Popular Bank and Bank of Cyprus were at risk,
as were the pension funds of other institutions deposited in
those banks.
"Our efforts so far and our mobilisations have not fully
removed this risk," the union, which represents 11,000 bank
workers, said in a statement.
The work stoppage was called for 12:30 pm to 14:30 pm
(0930-1130 GMT), and the workers will then march on parliament,
the union said.
Under a 10 billion euro loan accord from the International
Monetary Fund and the EU, Cyprus was forced to split Popular
Bank's assets into a "good" and "bad" bank.
The authorities have also forced heavy losses on uninsured
depositors in Bank of Cyprus, the island's largest lender, which
will gradually take over accounts at Popular Bank.
Cyprus's banks were closed for two weeks while the bailout
deal was being negotiated, reopening on March 28. Strict
currency restrictions are in place to prevent a run on deposits.
(Reporting By Michele Kambas; Editing by Hugh Lawson)