LIMASSOL, Cyprus, June 28 Cypriot banks, whose
heavy Greek losses forced the island to seek an international
bailout this week, should ringfence their operations in Greece
by the end of 2012 to cap further risks to the economy, Cyprus's
central bank chief said on Thursday.
The euro zone minnow became the fifth casualty this week of
the debt crisis that began in Greece and has spread across the
euro zone, applying for emergency funds to help support local
banks crippled by their losses on Greek bonds.
In his first public comments since Cyprus applied for a
bailout on June 25, Panicos Demetriades also said the large size
of the banking sector proportionate to the island's economy
should be addressed.
"Action should be taken to limit possible future risk drawn
from the presence of Cypriot banks in other countries," said
Demetriades, who is also a member of the ECB Governing Council.
The Cypriot banking sector should disengage from the Greek
economy, by turning businesses there into subsidiaries,
Demetriades told a university audience in the city of Limassol.
"Our aim is to have this process concluded by the end of
2012," Demetriades said in a prepared text.
Officials from the European Central Bank, the European
Commission and the International Monetary Fund are due to start
assessing Cyprus's potential funding needs from Monday.
It already has a virtually guaranteed bill of 2.3 billion
euros to recapitalise its two largest banks, with the bailout
possibly going deeper into broader fiscal requirements.
Cypriot authorities say no bailout figures have been
discussed, but two euro zone officials have put the total cost
at up to 10 billion euros - more than half its total output.
Demetriades said that insofar as the banks were concerned,
the bailout would be an opportunity to assess and pinpoint
weaknesses in bank portfolios.
"I will indicatively mention - without necessarily endorsing
this, since our own review is pending - the assessment by Fitch
that the banks require an amount which corresponds to 33 percent
of the country's GDP," Demetriades said.
Credit rating agency Fitch downgraded Cyprus to "junk" grade
on Monday. It said recapitalising Cypriot banks could cost up to
6 billion euros, taking into account the existing known needs of
one large lender, Greek exposures and an anticipated increase in
non-performing loans.
The domestic banking sector is disproportionately large,
worth about 5.5 times Cyprus's gross domestic product, or 8
times GDP when foreign banks were included, De metriades said.
Cyprus's two main banks, Bank of Cyprus and Cyprus
Popular suffered heavy losses from a bond writedown
agreed by euro zone leaders to ease Greece's debt burden.
Both require recapitalisation to meet European Banking
Authority regulatory requirements.
Popular Bank, the most heavily exposed to Greece, needs 1.8
billion euros which the state says it will underwrite, while
Bank of Cyprus unexpectedly announced on Wednesday that it would
require capital support of 500 million euros.