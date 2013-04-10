* Cyprus to sell gold reserves to boost finances
* EU and IMF likely to sign bailout on April 23
* Gold prices fall on news of sale
April 10 Cyprus has to sell excess gold reserves
to raise around 400 million euros ($523 million) to help finance
its part of its bailout, an assessment of Cypriot financing
needs prepared by the European Commission showed.
Cyprus, one of the euro zone's smallest economies, has been
forced to wind down one of its largest banks and slap losses on
uninsured deposits in order to qualify for a 10-billion-euro
lifeline from the European Union and the International Monetary
Fund.
Gold prices fell around 1 percent on the day in the
immediate reaction to the draft assessment, heading towards last
week's lowest level since May 2012, after the draft assessment
set out plans for the sale of some 10 tonnes, the biggest euro
zone bullion sale in four years.
The assessment, obtained by Reuters on Wednesday, also said
that Cyprus would raise 10.6 billion euros from the winding down
of Laiki Bank and the losses imposed on junior bondholders and
the deposit-for-equity swap for uninsured deposits in the Bank
of Cyprus.
Nicosia would get a further 600 million euros over three
years from higher corporate income taxes and a rise in the
capital gains tax rate.
Of the total Cypriot financing needs of 23 billion euros
between the second quarter of 2013 and the first quarter of
2016, the euro zone bailout fund will provide 9 billion euros,
the International Monetary Fund 1 billion euros and Cyprus
itself will generate 13 billion euros, the assessment said.
Cyprus's total bullion reserves stood at 13.9 tonnes at the
end of February, according to data from the World Gold Council.
The analysis from the EU and IMF predicts the Cypriot
economy will contract by 8.7 percent this year, following the
bailout designed to put Cyprus back on a stable financial
footing.
It also shows that the economy will go on contracting
through 2014, returning to marginal growth of 1.1 percent in
2015. At the same time, debt as a proportion of gross domestic
product (GDP) will peak at 126 percent, before falling to 104
percent in 2020, the debt sustainability report shows.
The analysis forecasts the budget deficit to be 6 percent of
GDP this year, 7.9 percent next year, 5.7 percent in 2015 and
2.5 percent in 2016.
The European Stability Mechanism (ESM), the euro zone
bailout fund, also said in a proposal that the maximum average
maturity of euro zone bailout loans to Cyprus will be 15 years
and the longest maturity will be 20 years.
Cyprus will be charged a 10-basis-point margin above
financing costs for the loans, plus a 50 basis point up-front
fee for every disbursement, said the proposal, which will be
discussed on Friday by finance ministers of European Union
countries at a meeting in Dublin.
The ESM document, obtained by Reuters, bears the date of
April 23, 2013, indicating that this will be the date when the
euro zone is likely to formally sign the bailout agreement with
Cyprus.