NICOSIA Nov 23 Cyprus has agreed a bailout
package with the European Union and International Monetary Fund
and expects the lenders to confirm the deal later on Friday, the
island's government spokesman said.
If confirmed by the lenders, Cyprus will become the fourth
euro zone country to request a sovereign rescue. The
Mediterranean island sought financial aid -- which could be up
to 17.5 billion euros ($22.6 billion), equal to its entire
annual economic output -- in June, after its banks were battered
by their exposure to the Greek crisis.
The spokesman did not put a price tag on the bailout sum,
saying this will depend on a report early in December that will
establish how much money the island nation will need to
recapitalise its banks.
"The deadline that was set by the European Central Bank for
the recapitalisation of the banks expired, so we had to enter
the (EU/IMF) rescue mechanism," spokesman Stefanos Stefanou told
reporters.
The government has already briefed trade unions on the terms
of the deal and will brief political leaders soon after,
Stefanou said. "The bailout deal includes unpleasant measures,"
he said without elaborating.
But the island's public sector workers already voiced their
opposition to the deal. "These measures are unjust, they will be
a massacre," said Glafkos Hatzipetrou, a senior official with
public sector union PASIDY, after getting briefed on the deal.
Cyprus and the troika of EU, IMF and ECB lenders have been
at odds over a host of issues, including privatisations and
pension cuts, as well as the amount needed to recapitalise the
banks.
A source from the troika told Reuters in Nicosia that an
analysis of the country's debt and its financing needs still
needed to be addressed.
An analysis on the state of Cypriot banks is expected by
Dec. 3, when euro zone finance ministers meet again in Brussels
and aim to decide on a programme for the government in Nicosia.