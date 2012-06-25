BRIEF-Henan Oriental Silver Star Investment's shares to halt trade pending announcement
June 9 Henan Oriental Silver Star Investment Co Ltd
LONDON, June 25 Cyprus is expected to submit a bid to Europe's EFSF bailout fund within hours, an EU source said on Monday, as the country faces less than a week to recapitalise its second-largest lender.
"We expect the application, requesting admission to the EFSF support mechanism, to be submitted today," the source told Reuters. "It is a question of a matter of hours."
TORONTO, June 8 Saks Fifth Avenue owner Hudson's Bay Co said on Thursday it would cut about 2,000 jobs across North America in a major restructuring effort as it reported a wider-than-expected first-quarter loss.