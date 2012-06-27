* Cyprus wins EU bailout support, IMF in the frame
By Michele Kambas
NICOSIA, June 27 Cyprus won support from its
euro zone partners on Wednesday for emergency funding to prop up
its banks, crippled by their Greek debt holdings, in assistance
which will probably include aid from the IMF.
The Mediterranean island, whose economy accounts for just
0.2 percent of the euro zone, is the fifth country to be forced
to seek protection from the crisis enveloping the bloc.
Heavily exposed to debt-laden Greece, Cyprus's banks nudged
the island into seeking emergency aid from its EU partners on
Monday, after being shut out of international debt markets for
over a year.
"We have suffered a huge loss which led to this economic
predicament," Cypriot Finance Minister Vassos Shiarly told
reporters.
"It is an unfortunate chapter in the economic history of
Cyprus but we will overcome it."
It is unclear how much aid Cyprus may require, but two euro
zone officials put the potential bailout bill as high as 10
billion euros ($12.5 billion) -- more than half of Cyprus's
gross domestic product of 17.3 billion euros.
Cypriot officials have declined to specify how much the
island may need.
ECB Executive Board member Joerg Asmussen told Reuters on
Wednesday that the "Troika" of lenders, which includes the
International Monetary Fund, would probably start work on its
mission to Cyprus in situ next Monday, July 2.
"In my view it should be a wide-reaching programme," he
said. "Structural questions should be part of the EFSF/IMF
programme," he added, referring to the European Financial
Stability Facility bailout fund.
TROIKA GETS TO WORK
The European Commission, the European Central Bank and the
International Monetary Fund would look at the banking sector
'taking into account the need for support was primarily due to
the need to recapitalise the banks', minister Shiarly said.
"If those needs affect the fiscal requirements they will
process anything else related to that," he said.
Euro zone finance ministers, which approved Cyprus's request
for assistance along with that of Spain on Wednesday, said in a
statement that any support would come with a programme of
'determined action' to ensure fiscal adjustment and structural
reforms.
A May 30 report from the European Commission had urged
Cyprus to do more to address deteriorating public finances.
Cyprus says it is already taking steps in that regard; its
budget deficit this year is expected to fall to 2.5 percent from
6.3 percent in 2011, and it has submitted legislation to
parliament for a balanced budget from 2014.
"We stand ready to join the efforts of our European partners
to help Cyprus return to stable and sustainable economic growth
and restore a solid financial sector," IMF Managing Director
Christine Lagarde said.
TUMBLE FROM GRACE
Cyprus's exposure to Greece is disproportionately large
compared to its economy. After taking the hit from Athens'
official debt write down, it is also carrying the risks of some
23 billion euros in private-sector Greek debt.
Once a darling of credit ratings agencies but still a magnet
for Russian offshore money, it has tumbled rapidly from grace.
It was shut out of international financial markets last year
when its borrowing costs became prohibitive, forcing it to
secure a 2.5 billion euros bilateral loan from Russia because it
was worried at the strings attached to aid from its EU partners.
It was also hit by its worst peace-time disaster when a
cargo of decaying munitions accidentally exploded, destroying
its largest power station which impacted economic output.
The longer term outlook is slightly better. It discovered
huge natural gas deposits offshore in 2011, but these are
unlikely to come on stream for several years.
And the cost of supporting its banks jumped unexpectedly on
Wednesday after its largest lender said it too needed state
support to meet a regulatory shortfall in capital by June 30.
In addition to 1.8 billion euros to help recapitalise
Popular Bank, its second-largest lender, Bank of
Cyprus, said it would need "temporary capital support"
of about 500 million euros - effectively jacking up the nation's
exposure to its banks to 2.3 billion euros.