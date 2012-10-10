* Cyprus eyes public opinion before troika talks
* Island's banking sector hit by Greek exposure
By Michele Kambas
NICOSIA, Oct 10 Cyprus said on Wednesday it
wanted to conclude a financial aid package with the European
Union and IMF as soon as possible, but would seek the public's
backing for any austerity drive first.
Seeking to deflect criticism that it is dragging its feet on
negotiating for badly needed aid, Nicosia said it wanted as
broad a consensus as possible on any bailout deal.
"Once we conclude the debate among ourselves we will invite
the Troika to Cyprus," said government spokesman Stefanos
Stefanou, adding that he expected this debate to "definitely"
conclude by the end of the month.
Cyprus sought international assistance in June to help
buffer its banks, hit by Greece's debt crisis.
The International Monetary Fund, the European Commission and
the European Central Bank, known together as the Troika, have
submitted draft proposals for 975 million euros ($1.26
billion)in spending cuts by the tiny economy over the next four
years.
That would be in return for a bailout expected to exceed 10
billion euros, more than half Cyprus's 17 billion euro output.
Cyprus has instead sought an austerity drive generating more
than one billion euros spread out over five years.
Alarmed at the situation in debt-crippled Greece and the
austerity conditions placed on bailouts, Cyprus initially sought
a 5 billion euro lifeline from Russia.
That request has gone unanswered, giving Nicosia precious
little time to rustle together a response to the troika which
submitted its first draft of proposals in July.
Asked whether Cyprus wanted a conclusion on aid by the next
meeting of the Eurogroup on Nov. 12, Stefanou replied :"That is
one milestone we have ahead of us."
With a presidential election looming in February 2013, in
which Cypriot President Demetris Christofias is not seeking
re-election, Cyprus's leftist government is loath to take on
powerful labour unions. The Troika wants cuts in public sector
salaries, culling inflation-linked salary increments and
privatisations.
"There is a perception that they do not want to sign until
February ," said Alexander Michaelides, a finance professor at
the University of Cyprus. Fiona Mullen, another economist,
added: "They have left it really late, and there is a great deal
to do."
Meanwhile Cyprus is in recession, remains locked out of
capital markets and is relying on private placements to finance
its deficits.
Ratings agency Moody's, which cut Cyprus three notches
deeper into junk territory on Oct. 8, highlighted the prospect
of the state running out of cash in December.