By Jan Strupczewski
| BRUSSELS, March 12
Cyprus may require a smaller
bailout than previously thought because the Mediterranean island
could raise money from a levy on deposits and other taxes, euro
zone officials said.
Initial estimates of the amount of money Cyprus would need
to recapitalise its banks, service debt and cover government
spending were around 17 billion euros ($22 billion).
"The number has come down, the numbers now are between 10
and 13 billion euros rather than 15 and 17 as it was before,"
one euro zone official said.
"It is thanks to a bit of a different scenario and some
different assumptions on how much money can be generated in
Cyprus itself through extraordinary taxes," the official said.
A second official confirmed the option was under discussion.
Officials said the tax could be on the deposits themselves
rather than on the capital gains from the deposits.
"Italy has done that, it imposed a wealth tax in the late
90ties. If you do that, it could be in billions of euros. If you
decide on a tax of, for example, 5 percent, you could get 4
billion euros," the euro zone official said.
Italy imposed the tax as a one-off to shore up public
accounts to meet the criteria to enter the euro zone.
International lenders and Nicosia are also discussing the
possibility of raising the corporate tax by 2.5 points to 12.5
percent. The lender would also like to see Cyprus introduce a
financial transaction tax, something the country opposes.
"The corporate tax, a capital gains and deposit tax, the
financial transaction tax, revenues from privatization -- all
these things could be enough to make Cypriot debt sustainable,"
the official said.
"There is always a debate on what sustainable means, that
will not end immediately, but you will probably have enough
elements to have a programme that looks sustainable at first
glance and then see how the progamme unfolds over time," the
official said.
German officials, backed by the Netherlands and Finland, as
well as the International Monetary Fund, have pushed for
depositors in Cypriot banks, many of whom are Russian and
British business people, to help pay for the cost of the rescue,
a process known as a "bail-in".
There are concerns in Berlin that Cyprus, with its low
corporate tax rate and liquid banking system, has become a
conduit for money-laundering. Russian individuals and companies
have a high level of deposits in the banking sector.
But Cyprus fears any "bail-in" will spark the rapid
withdrawal of funds from the island and undermine its entire
business model, making the economic situation even worse.
Figures released last week showed a little over 2 percent of
total deposits was withdrawn in January, although officials say
there has since been a return of capital.
The euro zone official said however, that the IMF might
decide not to contribute financially to the bailout, providing
only expertise, like in the case of Spain.
This would ease the pressure on bailing-in depositors.
"This is still up in the air, but the natural conclusion
would be, that the depositors would be safe," the official said
of such a scenario, adding the European Central Bank was also
leaning towards avoiding hurting depositors.
Euro zone officials have said they expected a decision on a
bailout for the Mediterranean island to be taken before the end
of March.
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble told conservative
politicians on Tuesday that the Bundestag lower house of
parliament would vote on aid for Cyprus before a wider European
decision, but he did not set a date.
"In the parliamentary group meeting Schaeuble said the
Bundestag would get to vote on it in the week before a European
decision," Norbert Barthle, budget spokesman for German
Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) told
Reuters.
A precondition for the Bundestag to vote on bailouts is a
decision from euro zone finance ministers that Cyprus requires
financial assistance. The lower the bailout, the more easily it
could get the approval of parliamentarians, as their consent is
far from a done deal with just six months to go to federal
elections.
Schaeuble can only give the Eurogroup of euro zone finance
ministers German approval for the aid once he has the green
light from the Bundestag.