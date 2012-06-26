BRIEF-Jones Energy files for mixed shelf of up to $250 mln
* Jones Energy Inc - files for mixed shelf of up to $250 million - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2raTsQG Further company coverage:
NICOSIA, June 26 Cyprus said on Tuesday the amount it may require for an EU bailout request had not been determined, and would be settled after talks with the EU.
"Neither ourselves or the people we are talking to have raised the question of the amount," Finance Minister Vassos Shiarly told reporters. "This is a matter which will be determined during the process which will follow. No amount has ever been discussed."
* Jones Energy Inc - files for mixed shelf of up to $250 million - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2raTsQG Further company coverage:
* Northern Vertex draws second tranche of US$20,000,000 credit facility with sprott lending for moss mine project