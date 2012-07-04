NICOSIA, July 4 Cyprus said on Wednesday it
expected negotiations to conclude with the IMF and the EU on its
request for emergency financial aid by the end of July, but said
it was too early to specify how much the country, deeply exposed
to Greece, could require in a bailout.
"The aim of this process is, within the month, to have
prepared a proposal which they would have discussed with us and
concluded upon," said finance minister Vassos Shiarly, referring
to the troika. He said there had been no discussion on amounts
that Cyprus would require in aid.
(Reporting By Michele Kambas; Editing by Toby Chopra)