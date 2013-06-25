HSH says received more than 10 expressions of interest
FRANKFURT, March 30 German shipping finance provider HSH Nordbank has received more than ten expressions of interest from potential buyers in the lender which seeks to be sold within a year.
NICOSIA, June 25 Cyprus said on Tuesday it was not trying to wriggle out of terms of an EU/IMF bailout imposed on the island, but said some provisions of the deal needed tweaking to address problems in its battered banking sector.
"Every effort will be applied so our positions are met with understanding by our partners... We are not seeking re-negotiation but an adjustment of certain measures," Anastasiades told reporters.
RABAT, March 30 Moroccan lender BMCE Bank of Africa said on Thursday its 2016 net profit rose 4 percent to a record 2 billion dirhams ($204 million) thanks to rising margins and commission income.
SHANGHAI, March 30 The cost of borrowing short-term cash against bonds at China's stock exchanges more than tripled to as much as 32 percent on Thursday as smaller financial institutions scrambled for funds before a central bank health-check on the banking industry.