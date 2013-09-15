NICOSIA, Sept 15 Cyprus may need to only partly
privatise state-owned enterprises to meet one of the conditions
of its international bailout, its president was quoted as saying
on Sunday.
The 10 billion euro ($13 billion) bailout deal Cyprus
reached with the European Union and International Monetary Fund
this year envisages selling some state assets.
Authorities could convert state enterprises into joint-stock
companies and seek out strategic investors with the state
retaining a controlling stake, President Nicos Anastasiades
said.
"Part of the share capital could be allocated to a strategic
investor, without full disengagement (of the state) from
semi-government corporations," Anastasiades was quoted as
telling the Kathimerini Cyprus newspaper.
Bailout terms state the process would be on a case-by-case
basis, and the methodology could include the sale of shares or
assets, licences or concession agreements.
Cyprus assigned PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC) to look into a
privatisation strategy for state-owned firms on Sept. 9.
International lenders have identified telecoms company Cyta,
the dominant electricity operator and seaport commercial
activities as potential privatisation targets, raising about 1.4
billion euros.
It was not clear whether that target assumes full
privatisation of these firms. They are known as semi-government
corporations, even though they are fully owned by the state.
($1 = 0.7542 euros)
(Writing by Michele Kambas; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)