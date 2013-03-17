NICOSIA, March 17 Cyprus was in talks with
international lenders on Sunday to possibly change the size of
proposed levys on bank deposits demanded as a condition for a
bailout, a source close to the consultations said.
Cyprus was discussing with lenders the possibility of
changing the levy to 3.0 percent for deposits below 100,000
euros, and to 12.5 percent for those above that, the source said
on condition of anonymity.
Euro zone leaders and Cyprus agreed on Saturday that
depositors should be taxed up to 10 percent - 6.7 percent on
amounts below 100,000 euros and 9.9 percent on figures above
that - to raise 5.8 billion euros and be eligible for an
international bailout.