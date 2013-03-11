By Michele Kambas
NICOSIA, March 11 Cyprus is inching towards
raising corporate tax to stave off IMF pressure for investors to
take losses on bank deposits as it seeks to secure a bailout, a
source close to the talks said on Monday.
International lenders, who resumed talks with Cyprus last
week, are urging Cyprus to lifts its corporate tax rate from 10
percent, and introduce a capital gains levy, to ensure it can
repay an international bailout which it requested last year.
A source with direct knowledge of the island's consultations
with the lenders told Reuters that a "small" corporate tax
increase could be considered by Cyprus, along with a temporary
levy on capital gains.
"It looks like consultations are starting to yield results,
and the proper compromises are being found," the source said.
Media reports in Cyprus have also speculated that the
island's new government may ask Greece to use some of the funds
from Athens' EU/IMF bailout to help Cypriot banks with a
presence in Greece. Athens, however, played down such talk on
Monday.
"There has been no specific request by the Cypriot side to
Greece to contribute to the recapitalisation of Cypriot banks,"
Greek government spokesman Simos Kedikoglou told reporters after
Cyprus's newly elected President Nicos Anastasiades met Greek
Prime Minister Antonis Samaras in Athens on Monday.
Cyprus, one of the smallest euro zone members, needs up to
17 billion euros in emergency loans - almost the size of its
gross domestic product - mostly to recapitalise its banking
sector, which has been hit by its exposure to debt-laden Greece.
Corporate tax, now at a nominal 10 percent and among the
lowest in the European Union, was previously considered a no-go
area for Cypriot authorities.
Government officials, however, have been dropping hints that
Cyprus's resistance to a tax increase may be waning in the face
of what is seen as a more serious threat: bank depositors being
called to pay the cost of aid via a so-called haircut, in a
process known as a bail-in.
German officials, backed by the Netherlands and Finland,
have pushed for depositors in Cypriot banks, many of whom are
Russian and British business people, to help pay for the cost of
the rescue.
There are concerns in Berlin that Cyprus, with its low
corporate tax rate and liquid banking system, has become a
conduit for money-laundering. Russian individuals and companies
have a high level of deposits in the banking sector.
Cyprus, fearing a rapid withdrawal of funds from the island,
says any haircut on deposits is out of the question.
Averof Neophytou, deputy leader of the ruling Democratic
Rally party, asked on Monday whether a corporate tax increase
might be on the cards, said Cyprus needed to make some choices
because a bailout accord was needed to avert bankruptcy.
"At the end we will look at the pros and the cons, lay out
priorities then decide what measures can be taken which are not
destructive for the promotion of growth," he told state radio.
Cyprus has been shut out of international financial markets
for almost two years. It has been forced to rely on
high-yielding short-term borrowing from domestic lenders to pay
its day-to-day bills.
Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades, who won presidential
elections last month replacing a communist administration
accused of running the economy to the ground, has vowed to work
for a swift bailout deal.