NICOSIA, July 12 European and IMF inspectors due
in Cyprus next week to discuss the country's bailout request
have put off their visit to allow further time to assess the
island's needs, the finance ministry said on Thursday.
The delay means that Cyprus's hopes of concluding talks on
its bailout request within the month of July will most likely be
missed.
Cyprus sought emergency financial aid from its EU partners
on June 25, to buffer a banking sector battered by exposure to
Greece. Officials from the European Commission, the IMF and the
European Central Bank, known collectively as the "troika" were
in Cyprus last week collecting data and had been due to return
in mid-July.
"They want to study the information collected in further
detail and will return, probably by July 23," a finance ministry
official told Reuters.