NICOSIA, July 12 European and IMF inspectors
have postponed a trip to Cyprus next week to discuss the
island's bailout request because they need more time, the
finance ministry said on Thursday, which means the island will
probably not wrap up talks this month as hoped.
Cyprus sought emergency financial aid from its EU partners
on June 25 to buffer a banking sector battered by exposure to
Greece, becoming the fifth euro zone country to need a bailout.
Officials from the European Commission, the IMF and the
European Central Bank, known collectively as the "troika" were
in Cyprus last week collecting data and had been due to return
in mid-July. Cyprus had been hoping to conclude talks on a
bailout by the end of July.
"They want to study the information collected in further
detail and will return, probably by July 23," a finance ministry
official told Reuters.
Technocrats are looking at a comprehensive bailout for the
Cypriot economy, and not just for the banking sector. It is
unclear how much funding Cyprus will need, but markets are
speculating on up to 10 billion euros.
Cyprus is also discussing a 5 billion euro loan request with
Russia, a close political and business ally.
The island's two largest banks, Bank of Cyprus and
C yprus Popular Bank, booked a combined 4 billion euros
in losses in the value of their Greek sovereign debt holdings
after European leaders agreed to impose a haircut on private
investors of Greek government debt to make Athens's debt pile
more manageable.
Imposing the haircut on holders of Greek sovereign debt
essentially pushed Cyprus, shut out of international capital
markets for a year and in recession, to seek international aid.
The state has pledged a 1.8 billion capital injection for
Cyprus Popular Bank, while Bank of Cyprus has sought 500 million
euros in aid to bolster core tier 1 capital, a measure of
financial strength.