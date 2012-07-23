NICOSIA, July 23 European and IMF inspectors
launched new consultations in Cyprus on Monday to pin down the
island's financial needs after it applied for a bailout last
month.
Cyprus sought a funding lifeline from its European Union
partners on June 25 to buffer its banking sector from severe
losses over its exposure to Greece, becoming the fifth euro zone
country to seek outside financial help.
Technocrats from the European Commission, the European
Central Bank and the IMF, collectively known as the "Troika",
met on Monday with the Cypriot central bank. They were scheduled
at the finance ministry on Tuesday.
The Troika visited Cyprus to gather data in early July.
The new round of meetings were expected to be completed by
July 27, with the main focus on the banking sector, the finance
ministry said.
"The meetings aim at developing common views with regard to
the main challenges currently facing the Cyprus economy as well
as the appropriate strategy and policy responses," the ministry
said in a statement.
Cyprus was left out of pocket after underwriting a 1.8
billion euro capital shortfall for the island's second largest
bank, Cyprus Popular.
Regulatory capital, an indicator of financial strength, was
severely depleted for both Popular and the largest lender, Bank
of Cyprus, when they were forced to take a writedown
agreed by European leaders to make Greece's sovereign debt
mountain more sustainable.
The decision dealt a critical blow to the Cypriot economy.
Combined, Popular and Bank of Cyprus require 2.3 billion
euros in fresh regulatory capital and have looked to the
government for assistance.
While concentrating on the banking sector, the technocrats
are pursuing a bailout for the economy as a whole, It is unclear
how much funding Cyprus may need, but markets are speculating on
up to 10 billion euros.
Rating agency Standard and Poor's last week said the bailout
bill could reach up to 15 billion, taking into account existing
and future banking needs, and future fiscal requirements.
