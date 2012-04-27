* Cyprus may have to pump up to 2.5 bln euros into bank
NICOSIA, April 27 Cyprus may have to pump up to
2.5 billion euros ($3.3 billion)into Popular Bank to
cover losses on a Greek writedown if the bank's own
recapitalisation attempts fail, a newspaper reported on Friday.
State intervention in the bank - Cyprus's second largest -
could be triggered by concerns that auditors
PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC) could express reservations on the
bank continuing to function as a viable economic entity, daily
Phileleftheros said.
One of the scenarios mulled was that Cyprus could be forced
into a bailout mechanism for the requisite cash, the newspaper
said, citing a Finance Ministry memo.
Cyprus, the euro zone's third smallest economy, has been
shut out of international capital markets for a year, and a bank
bailout option could put considerable strain on restricted
sources of state funding.
It acquired a 2.5 billion euro loan from Russia last year,
enough to cover its ordinary needs for 2012, but not a bank
bailout.
While not referring to the report itself, the Cypriot
finance ministry said the island's banking system was at a
"critical turning point and facing the challenge of covering the
capital deficit created by the possession of Greek government
bonds".
It said it had prepared a comprehensive plan, which included
supporting efforts of the banks to raise private funds. It stood
ready to intervene if necessary, it said.
"Any state intervention will be undertaken with a view to
enhance financial stability and confidence and to also minimise
the overall cost to the economy," the finance ministry said in a
statement.
Popular said it was committed to its capital-raising scheme
and was "working intensively" in that direction. The report, it
said, was among scenarios devised by authorities to support the
banking system if required.
Phileleftheros said the bank bailout suggestion was included
in a report Cypriot Finance Minister Vassos Shiarly was to
submit to the island's cabinet on April 26. The report was not
submitted since the cabinet meeting was postponed until May 2.
Shiarly told reporters on Monday that up to 1.5 billion
euros may be required by one Cypriot bank, which he did not
name, to recapitalise.
Phileleftheros said Cyprus theoretically could issue a bond
to plug the gap, on the proviso it was not downgraded to junk by
Fitch, the only remaining ratings agency which has not cut
Cyprus to that category.
"Should that happen the answer would be that Cyprus
officially apply to the support mechanism," the report cited by
Phileleftheros said. "Theoretically, bank capitalisation could
also be with a bilateral loan of the government with a third
country."
Popular posted a record 2011 full-year net loss of 2.5
billion euros on Feb. 29. It needs to raise more than 1.0
billion euros to recapitalise to a core Tier 1 level of 9
percent by the end of June.
