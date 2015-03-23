NICOSIA, March 23 Aggrieved bondholders who lost funds in Cyprus's 2013 bailout caused damage to the headquarters of Bank of Cyprus on Monday when they tried to storm the building.

At least one window of the glass-covered building in the capital Nicosia was smashed and another three cracked when several people among around 200 demonstrators hurled stones and other missiles, witnesses said.

One woman was knocked unconscious during the protest and was taken to hospital. There was a heavy police presence in the area.

Hundreds of junior bondholders saw savings turn to nothing in the tumult of Cyprus's financial bailout in 2013.

Cyprus received 10 billion euros in aid from the European Union and the IMF in return for winding down a major-loss making bank, Laiki, and forcing Bank of Cyprus depositors to forfeit almost half their savings above 100,000 euros to recapitalise that bank. (Reporting By Michele Kambas; Editing by Gareth Jones)