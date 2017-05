ATHENS, March 31 Cypriot lender Bank of Cyprus said on Thursday it would pursue a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange, which it said it anticipated could happen in the second half of 2016.

The bank, Cyprus's largest, said it did not intend to maintain a listing on the Athens Stock Exchange, since it no longer had banking operations in Greece. It would maintain its listing on the Cyprus Stock Exchange, it said.

(Reporting By Michele Kambas)