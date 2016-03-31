(Adds detail)
ATHENS, March 31 Bank of Cyprus, the
Mediterranean island's biggest lender, said on Thursday it plans
a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange as soon as the
second half of 2016, and will de-list from the Athens bourse.
Bank of Cyprus was recapitalised through a 'bail-in' of
unsecured deposits in 2013 at the height of the euro zone
crisis, but returned to profit in 2015.
It said it would maintain its listing on the Cyprus Stock
Exchange but did not need to be listed in
Athens because it no longer had banking operations in Greece.
Potential inclusion in the FTSE UK Index series would
enhance visibility and share liquidity and offer access to a
greater pool of international capital, Bank of Cyprus said.
The listing would be subject to regulatory approval and the
timing would be dependent on market conditions although the bank
aims for the second half of this year.
Under the terms of its rescue Bank of Cyprus was forced to
convert 47.5 percent of unsecured customer deposits exceeding
100,000 euros into equity, and absorb assets of its peer Laiki
Bank, which was wound down.
The Mediterranean island's banking crisis led Cyprus to
require an EU and IMF bailout of 10 billion euros ($11.4 bln) in
2013.
Cyprus formally exited its economic adjustment programme on
Thursday, without requiring the full bailout amount. Bank of
Cyprus also successfully raised 1.0 billion euros in capital
from foreign investors in 2014.
($1 = 0.8780 euros)
(Reporting By Michele Kambas; Editing by Susan Fenton)