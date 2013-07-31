NICOSIA, July 31 Legacy Laiki Bank is the
largest stakeholder in Bank of Cyprus, owning 18
percent of shares following a bail-in of depositors to prop up
the lender, Bank of Cyprus said on Wednesday.
The Cyprus crisis which erupted in March was the first time
in the history of the euro zone that bank depositors were forced
to take losses to prop up insolvent banks.
Bank of Cyprus, the island's largest bank, imposed a 47.5
percent impairment on deposits exceeding 100,000 euros which it
converted into equity to fund the recapitalisation of the bank.
Bailed-in depositors now hold around 81 percent of the
bank's capital, Bank of Cyprus said in a statement.
Legacy Laiki is what remains of Laiki Bank, which was the
country's second-biggest lender and is now effectively defunct,
having been wound down under the terms of Cyprus's bailout
accord with international lenders.
Its assets, some of which were sold off and others
transferred and merged with Bank of Cyprus, now represent 18
percent in Bank of Cyprus's new shareholding.
Legacy Laiki, which is being run by an administrator
appointed by the regulatory authority, is the single largest
shareholder in Bank of Cyprus and the only shareholder with a
stake exceeding 5 percent.
Convertible bond and ordinary share holders dating from
before March 29, when Bank of Cyprus went into resolution, now
account for less than 1 percent of the bank's share capital.
The lender is under an interim management and board of
directors until an annual meeting of shareholders scheduled for
the first half of September.
