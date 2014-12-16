NICOSIA Dec 16 Cypriot lender Bank of Cyprus
lost a quarter of its value after making its bourse
debut on Tuesday, hit by overall market turmoil and investors
seeking an exit after reluctantly being roped in to recapitalise
the bank two years ago.
Opening at 24 cents, the stock of the island's largest bank
ended the day down 25 percent at 18 cents. Trading was a heavy
8.6 million shares.
Bank of Cyprus was forced to convert depositors' uninsured
funds into equity in March 2013 after international lenders
refused to channel aid to the island for the recapitalisation of
commercial banks.
The conversion of 47.5 percent of cash over 100,000 euros
into equity became a condition for the disbursement of aid
totalling 10 billion euros to Cyprus by the European Union and
the International Monetary Fund. It was the first bank forced to
find its own funds to recapitalise, known as a bail-in.
"Apparently quite a few people who were previously
depositors and now shareholders wanted to get their cash out,"
said Michael Sarris, an economist who was finance minister when
Cyprus discussed bailout terms with lenders in March 2013.
"I would suggest patience, though, before drawing any
conclusions for a few days."
Bank of Cyprus managed to successfully raise 1.0 billion
euros in additional capital from U.S. and Russian investors
earlier this year before further market volatility in Europe
took hold. They bought into the bank at 24 cents per share.
"For me, it was worse than expected. I expected the stock to
hold a little better, above 20 cents," said Michalis
Florentiades, investment manager at XM Markets.
Some of the selling pressure could have conceivably come
from smaller shareholders seeking to cut their losses, but the
timing of the debut also played a role, he said.
"There is turbulence on financial markets in Europe and
those are not ideal conditions," he said.
Global markets were jolted on Tuesday by oil's plunge below
$60 and by the failure of Russia's huge emergency rate hike to
stabilise the rouble.
(Reporting by Michele Kambas; Editing by Gareth Jones)