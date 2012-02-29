NICOSIA Feb 29 Cyprus's finance minister
and central bank governor said on Wednesday they had full
confidence the island's banks, which reported heavy losses on
Greek sovereign debt exposure, would do their utmost to meet
enhanced capital requirements this year.
"We anticipate banks will implement their plans which
stipulate they will use all opportunities at their disposal to
raise capital from the private sector, starting from existing
shareholders, and by also attempting to attract new
shareholders," Finance Minister Kikis Kazamias told reporters.
Regulators say Marfin Popular Bank requires an
additional 1.35 billion euros ($1.8 billion) to meet a Core Tier
1 level of 9 percent by the end of June. Bank of Cyprus
would require around 400 million euros, a level the bank says it
will meet through a rights issue.
($1 = 0.7450 euros)
