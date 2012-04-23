* Island heavily exposed to Greek writedown
NICOSIA, April 23 Cyprus's finance minister said
about 1.5 billion euros ($2 billion) may be needed to
recapitalise the island's banking system, and this was likely to
be restricted to just one bank.
Vassos Shiarly told journalists on Monday he was optimistic
the bank, which he did not name, could recapitalise on its own
but that the state could intervene if required.
Cypriot lender Popular Bank needs to find more
than 1 billion euros in fresh capital by a mid-year deadline.
Among the Cypriot banks, it is the most exposed to Greek
sovereign debt and the subsequent writedown in its value.
Shiarly said he expected the recapitalisation issue to be
clarified well before the June 30 deadline set by regulators.
A senior source in Cyprus Popular Bank told Reuters last
week that it wants to be considered eligible for cash that will
be disbursed to Greek banks under that country's bailout
programme.
($1 = 0.7571 euro)
