BRIEF-China Fiber Optic Network System Group says High Court of Hong Kong grants winding up order against co
June 1 China Fiber Optic Network System Group Ltd
ATHENS, March 22 Piraeus Bank has been chosen to take over the Greek branches of Cypriot lenders that are being sold, Greece's bank bailout fund confirmed on Friday.
The deal is subject to approval by European competition authorities, a statement from the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund said. It did not provide terms of the deal.
The statement confirmed a Reuters report citing banking sources saying Piraeus had beaten out Alpha Bank in the race for the Greek units of Cyprus's two largest lenders - Bank of Cyprus and Cyprus Popular.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, writing by Deepa Babington)
LONDON, June 1 Barclays will sell shares worth 2.2 billion pounds ($2.83 billion) in Barclays Africa Group, the bank said on Thursday, increasing the size of the planned stake sale due to investor appetite and marking a completion of its planned selldown.