NICOSIA, April 8 Cyprus's Central Bank said on
Monday it would extend an inquiry into the banking crisis that
has crippled the island to fully cover Cyprus Popular Bank
, nationalised last year after heavy exposure to
Greece.
A central bank-commissioned probe leaked last week showed
the island's largest bank, Bank of Cyprus, failed to
provide regulators with timely information about its exposure to
Greek sovereign debt which saddled the bank with huge losses.
The inquiry would now move on to Popular, Central Bank
governor Panicos Demetriades said.
"It is expected to be completed in the next few months,"
Demetriades told lawmakers in parliament.
Under a 10 billion euro bailout deal, Cyprus will wind down
Popular, with some of its assets transferred to Bank of Cyprus.
Bank of Cyprus will also slap depositors with heavy losses to
pay for its own recapitalisation needs.
Demetriades said a clear picture of Bank of Cyprus's
requirements would be known by the end of June.
The first instalment of the investigation, by consultants
Alvarez and Marsal, drew criticism that it did not focus on the
role of Popular in the crisis, which was kept on a funding
lifeline for months as Cyprus attempted to negotiate terms of a
bailout.
When the European Central Bank threatened to pull its aid to
Popular, Cyprus buckled and agreed to accept tough bailout
terms.
The inquiry would focus on the purchase of Greek bonds and
expansion strategies pursued by Popular in previous years,
Demetriades said.
In Bank of Cyprus's case, the inquiry was focused on the
circumstances leading to its heavy, loss-making exposure to
Greek government bonds.
The consultants also said they had discovered evidence of a
"mass deletion of data" on one computer and "unnecessary delays"
in getting information from the bank.