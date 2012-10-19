NICOSIA Oct 19 Cyprus wants the euro zone's ESM
bailout fund to be able to recapitalise its banks directly, it
said on Friday.
Finance Minister Vassos Shiarly told reporters Cyprus wanted
to be able to transfer any assumed debt for the recapitalisation
of its banks to the European Stability Mechanism, once it became
active.
The issue would be of crucial importance to the island in
its negotiations with international lenders, he said.
"This will be one of our firm demands in the final
discussions with the troika," Shiarly said, referring to lenders
from the European Commission, the International Monetary Fund
and the European Central Bank. "It is crucial for Cyprus."
Cyprus sought international help after its banking sector
was battered by its exposure to debt-crippled Greece earlier
this year. Fellow euro zone members Greece, Portugal and Ireland
have also taken international aid and Spain has received help
specifically for its banking sector.
Some estimates put the bill for recapitalising banks at 15
billion euros -- almost equalling Cyprus's 17 billion euro ($22
billion) GDP and raising questions about debt sustainability.
Earlier Friday German Chancellor Angela Merkel said banks
could not be retrospectively recapitalised via the ESM, which is
the euro zone's permanent bailout fund..