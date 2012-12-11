NICOSIA Dec 11 The recapitalisation needs of
Cyprus's banks are broadly in line with expectations, according
to an interim independent report, the Cypriot finance ministry
said on Tuesday.
A preliminary agreement between Cyprus and international
lenders has already earmarked up to 10 billion euros as aid for
the island's Greek-exposed banks, but this was subject to
outside verification.
While mentioning no amount, the finance ministry said an
asset quality review of banks submitted by Pimco, pending a
final report from the consultancy in January, was being
assessed.
"In broad outline, the results are within the expectations
of discussions on the (aid) programme," the ministry said in a
statement.
Cyprus sought aid from the International Monetary Fund and
European Union in June to provide a buffer for its banking
system which reported huge losses from a write-down in Greek
sovereign debt.
It is officially estimated that the total bill, including
the cost of rescheduling state debt and plugging government
deficits, could reach 17.5 billion euros ($22.6 billion),
equivalent to virtually the entire output of Cyprus.
Pimco, an investment company best known as the world's
biggest bond trader, carried out an asset review of five
Cyprus-based banks and a stress test to determine capital needs
for each bank. It also covered a representative sample of
co-operative credit institutions.
The review was submitted to a steering committee comprising
potential lenders and Cypriot authorities.
($1 = 0.7736 euros)
(Reporting By Michele Kambas; editing by Stephen Nisbet)