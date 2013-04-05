* Central bank sought Greek data from Bank of Cyprus 3 years
ago
* Cypriot bank rapidly accumulated positions on Greek debt
* Regulator-commissioned report says no regulatory breach
* Some data at bank appears to have be wiped - report
By Michele Kambas
NICOSIA, April 5 Regulators asked Cyprus's
largest bank to provide information about its ultimately
disastrous holdings of Greek debt as long as three years ago but
got no immediate response and did not follow up, an external
investigation said.
A report seen by Reuters said that the recent investigation
was hampered by "unnecessary delays" in getting documentation
from commercial Bank of Cyprus - one of the banks at
the centre of Cyprus's international bailout - and that some
computers at the bank may have been wiped.
A Bank of Cyprus (BOC) spokesman declined to comment, saying
the bank had not been officially briefed on the report.
The probe was conducted by professional services firm
Alvarez & Marsal at the instigation of Cyprus's central bank.
The company had a broad mandate to investigate the banking
crisis affecting Cyprus, which eventually led to the island
requiring a bailout from international lenders.
The central bank declined to comment on the contents of the
report but said in a statement:
"The investigation will continue, and cover the purchase of
Greek government bonds by the Popular Bank, including the
expansion of Popular overseas. In parallel it will also examine
the role and possible responsibilities of all concerned."
In Bank of Cyprus's case the inquiry was focused on the
circumstances leading to its heavy, loss-making exposure to
Greek government bonds
The report says BOC was not in breach of regulatory limits,
despite a high concentration of Greek debt. But it said there
was early regulatory concern about the bank's exposure to Greek
government bonds (GGBs).
"The (central bank) formally requested information regarding
BOC's holdings of GGBs in March 2010, however, no written
response was received from the BOC," the report said. It added
that the central bank did not follow up on the lack of a written
response in a timely way and the reason for that was unclear.
There had been a verbal communication where BOC had "agreed
not to buy further GGBs", even though a former central bank
official reported BOC continued buying for another month after
March 2010.
The Alvarez & Marsal report also said it had found evidence
of a "mass deletion of data" on one computer.
"Based on an initial review of the data, our computer
forensic technologists have found that the computers of two
employees ... have had wiping software loaded which is not part
of the standard software installations at the Bank of Cyprus,"
the report said.
Of the report's five segments seen by Reuters, four are
focused on the Bank of Cyprus and one on Popular Bank, known as
Laiki, a bank in the process of being wound down.
Further inquiries are planned into Popular, a preamble to
the report said.
BOND INCREASE
An accumulated exposure of Cypriot banks to Greece via its
bonds, which were restructured in late 2011, played a central
role in the island's economic crisis, ultimately forcing it to
accept a bailout last month.
Bank of Cyprus's exposure to Greek government bonds was
contained at below 500 million euros until 2009. In 2010,
exposure ranged from 0.1 billion to 1.8 billion, and in late
2010 the company started repurchasing bonds, rapidly increasing
the Greek portfolio to almost 2.4 billion in June 2010.
The Alvarez & Marsal report said internal Bank of Cyprus
documents did not "record a clear justification or rationale for
the decision to accumulate" Greek bonds.
"Based on emails and activity in 2009, it appears that BOC
pursued an "absolute yield" strategy, purchasing GGBs to deliver
net interest income, combined with a "relative value" strategy
where they took advantage of selling opportunities to generate
disposal gains, especially as reporting periods approached," the
report said.
Cyprus's central bank had initiated quarterly monitoring of
GGBs from June 2009, but the frequency in data collection meant
there was a lag, and regulators only had a partial picture of
the bank's transactions.
It also said that although it sought details of sovereign
bond holdings, the central bank did not have any formal asset
concentration monitoring in place.
"As such, the BOC's high concentration of GGBs within its
sovereign bond portfolio was not in breach of any regulatory
limits," the report said.