FRANKFURT, April 9 All euro zone governments
need to issue bonds jointly to ensure that the common currency
survives the sovereign debt crisis, investor George Soros said
on Tuesday.
Soros, a liberal philanthropist who rose to fame as an
investor on a big bet against the British pound in 1992, said
the sovereign debt crisis was "a tragedy of historic
proportions" that only Germany can resolve by allowing for joint
bond issuance in the common currency area.
If it refuses, it should instead choose to leave the euro,
he added.
"There is a strong case for Germany to make a definitive
choice whether to accept (joint) Eurobonds or to leave the
euro," Soros said in a speech at the University of Frankfurt.
"The danger of default would disappear and so would the risk
premiums... Most of the seemingly intractable problems would
vanish into thin air," he added.
Northern European countries, especially Germany, but also
other triple-A rated countries like the Netherlands, Luxembourg
and Finland, have resisted suggestions that euro zone countries
should start guaranteeing each others' debt. They argue that
this would reward the countries which have taken on large debt
loads at the expense of the responsible ones.
Soros acknowledged that German government bond yields would
rise if joint bonds were introduced. But he said this would be
more than offset by the indirect benefits of euro zone periphery
returning to growth.
Soros also said the link between the cost of sovereign debt
and bank debt - which the EU and the European Central Bank have
been trying to break - will be reinforced after large depositors
in two Cypriot banks were forced to take a hit as part of the
bailout agreed with its European partners and the International
Monetary Fund.
As a result, peripheral countries will have an even harder
time finding credit, which in turn means continued misery, Soros
said.