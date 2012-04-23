NICOSIA, April 23 A judge in Cyprus issued an arrest warrant for the island's former army chief on Monday after he failed to appear at a hearing into a deadly munitions disaster last year.

Petros Tsalikidis, a Greek national and the former head of the national guard, two former ministers and five other people face charges of manslaughter and negligence over the blast of confiscated Iranian weapons in July 2011, the island's worst peacetime disaster.

The explosion killed 13 people, destroyed Cyprus's largest power station and triggered the dissolution of a centre-left governing coalition.

Tsalikidis failed to turn up at the hearing in the coastal city of Larnaca on Monday, prompting the judge to issue the arrest warrant upon a prosecutor's request, the state-controlled Cyprus News Agency reported.

The hearing was adjourned to May 18.

The munitions were confiscated by Cyprus in 2009 from a vessel sailing from Iran to Syria, for violating United Nations sanctions. They were then left exposed in scorching temperatures in a military compound adjoining Vassilikos, the island's largest power facility.

The former foreign and defence ministers, who resigned in the wake of the blast, have previously denied any blame for the disaster.

It was subsequently disclosed that army officers had repeatedly warned their superiors about the risks of storing the munitions in steel shipping containers which expanded in the heat.

An independent report by a state-appointed investigator last year said Cyprus's left-wing government had ignored security concerns about storing the cargo on the island instead of disposing of it, because it did not want to upset Syria. (Writing By Michele Kambas; Editing by Alessandra Rizzo)