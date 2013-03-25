LONDON, March 25 (IFR) - The cost of insuring European bank
debt against default jumped on Monday after a senior EU official
said the bailout of Cyprus could be used as a template for
resolving bank problems elsewhere.
The international rescue has set a precedent for the euro
zone by making bank depositors and senior bondholders bear some
of the cost. In previous packages for Greece, Ireland, Portugal
and Spain, leaders were unwilling to force losses on either
group for fear of prompting flight from banks across the region.
On Monday, however, Jeroen Dijsselbloem, the Dutch finance
minister who chairs the Eurogroup, which runs the currency, made
clear that investing in the zone's banks could not be risk-free:
"If we want to have a healthy, sound financial sector, the
only way is to say, 'Look, there where you take on the risks,
you must deal with them, and if you can't deal with them, then
you shouldn't have taken them on'," he said in an interview
shortly after the Cyprus deal was struck.
The cost of insuring European banks' senior bonds against
default rose on his remarks. The Markit iTraxx senior financials
index widened 14 basis points to 181. The index for subordinated
bonds - riskier as they rank behind senior debt if a bank is
wound up - widened 20 basis points to 302 basis points.
Some of Europe's lenders, notably those in Spain already
perceived as default risks, are likely to see borrowing costs
rise as investors shun any asset they fear could be targeted for
losses in any government-backed rescue, bankers said.
"Senior bank bonds are no longer sacrosanct," said Ben
Bennett, a credit strategist at Legal & General, arguing the
Cyprus deal could reverse a decline in bank debt yields seen
since the European Central Bank pledged liquidity last year.
"With yields on bank bonds having fallen since the summer's
(ECB) promise, such a reassessment of risk could start to
reverse this process," Bennett said.
The senior debt yield for Italy's troubled, third-biggest
bank Monte dei Paschi rose 41 basis points to 5.16
percent early last week, after an initial plan to tax Cyprus
bank deposits. It has since retreated to 4.80 percent.
CHANGING RULES
Under new EU regulations, senior bondholders would bear part
of the cost of future bank bailouts but that provision is not
due to be enforced before 2015. Non-eurozone member Denmark is
the only EU state to impose losses on senior bondholders in
recent years, but after its banks were shut out of debt markets
in 2011 it has moved to limit the likelihood of such losses.
However, Ireland, Spain and the Netherlands have all imposed
losses on junior bondholders in bailed out banks.
The two biggest Cypriot banks have less than 200 million
euros of senior debt outstanding, making losses on it a largely
symbolic element of a deal intended to raise 5.8 billion euros
in return for a 10-billion euro international bailout package.
And EU leaders have argued that the Cyprus rescue sets only
a limited precedent for other countries, due to the extreme size
of Cyprus's bank liabilities in relation to its economy.
But many investors are also likely to focus on the fact that
assets they had thought protected were not immune to losses
demanded by the "troika" of international lenders:
"The lesson from this bailout is that the troika is
increasingly moving towards sharing the costs of repairing the
banks with bondholders," said Lee Tyrrell-Hendry, a macro
analyst at RBS.
"It has reinforced the trend of imposing losses on
subordinated debt holders, but crucially the agreement
crosses the line of imposing losses on senior
bondholders even for banks that are still a going concern."
