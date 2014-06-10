BRIEF-HIAG Immobilien Holding signs ten-year rental contract for floor space in Meyrin
* Signs a ten-year rental contract for floor space in Meyrin with Hewlett Packard Enterprise
LONDON, June 10 (IFR) - The Republic of Cyprus is set to meet investors ahead of a possible euro bond, according to two banks organizing the meetings.
The issuer has mandated Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, UBS and VTB Capital to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings in Europe ahead of the deal.
The roadshow will be conducted over two days and starts on June 16.
Cyprus is rated Caa3/B/B- by Moody's/S&P/Fitch (positive/positive/stable). (Reporting by Sarka Halas, Editing by Helene Durand)
DUBAI, April 19 Emirates NBD (ENBD), Dubai's largest lender, posted a four percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Wednesday.