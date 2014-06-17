LONDON, June 17 (IFR) - The Republic of Cyprus has started marketing its first post-bailout public debt sale at 5% area, according to a lead.

The June 2019 transaction is expected to take place on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, UBS and VTB Capital are arranging the sale.

Cyprus is rated Caa3/B/B- by Moody's/S&P/Fitch (positive/positive/stable). (Reporting by Sarka Halas; editing by Helene Durand)