* Cyprus plans 1 bln euro, 7-year bond in coming months
* Looking to carry out buy back of existing bonds
* Talking to banks about new primary dealer network
(Adds details, quotes, background)
By Marc Jones
LONDON, June 21 Cyprus plans to sell a new 1
billion euro, 7-year bond and buy back a chunk of its older debt
in the coming months, the head of its debt office, Phaedon
Kalozois, said on Tuesday.
Cyprus completed its euro zone/IMF bailout programme earlier
this year and is keen to smooth out its debt payments which
begin to bunch up in 2019.
It is among the few euro zone states whose borrowing costs
go up this year, propelled by neighbouring Greece's
need for another bailout and the Brexit worries hanging over its
UK-linked businesses and ex-patriots.
"If market conditions are favourable we intend to access the
market some time between July and October," Kalozois told
Reuters at a Euromoney conference. "The bond will most probably
be 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) and be of 7-year duration."
Nicosia is also eager to buy back some of its existing debt
to take advantage of what is still, despite this year's upward
creep, a plunge in borrowing costs since the peak of its crisis.
It could buy either in tandem with the new bond sale, or
separately if it buys back more local bonds, Kalozois said.
"We leave the option open either buy back the bonds under
English law... which expire in 2019 and 2020, or to buy back
domestic bonds which also expire in 2019 and 2020."
"In 2019 there is still a concentration of maturities and we
want to smooth this out."
Cyprus no longer qualifies this year for the European
Central Bank's bond buying campaign because Nicosia has finished
its bailout programme.
Cyprus' rating is below the ECB's BBB- threshold for
purchases and the central bank has not given it a special
exception as was the case when the island was in its euro zone
rescue plan.
"We are benefitting enormously anyway from the ECB's low
interest rates," Kalozois said. "But of course we would like for
reputational reasons to be included."
He added Cyprus was also looking to set up a primary dealer
network this year and was already in discussions with banks.
"It will be a reasonable number, five to seven banking
institutions, both domestic and foreign," he said.
($1 = 0.8870 euros)
(Additional reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Ruth
Pitchford)