May 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1315 GMT on Tuesday:
LONDON, June 21 Cyprus hopes to sell a new bond worth as much 1 billion euros and orchestrate a buy back of some of its older bonds this year, Phaedon Kalozois, head of Cyprus' debt office, said on Tuesday.
"We plan to access the market this year with a new benchmark-sized (bond)... A benchmark size for Cyprus is about 750 million to 1 billion euros ($1.13 billion)," Kalozois said at a Euromoney conference.
"It will probably be of a seven-year maturity...the option for a liability management buy back transaction is also under consideration."
He added Cyprus was also looking to set up a primary dealer network this year and was already in discussions with banks. ($1 = 0.8836 euros) (Reporting by Marc Jones and John Geddie)
