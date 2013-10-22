NICOSIA Oct 22 Cyprus's bourse will stop
compiling a separate index for banking shares from Oct. 31 after
the number of listings in the sector was impacted by Cyprus's
recent bailout, it said on Tuesday.
Two of the largest listings in the index, Laiki Bank and
Bank of Cyprus, stopped being traded on the island's
stock exchange in March. It left only one bank, Hellenic
.
Under terms of Cyprus's 10 billion euro bailout from
international lenders, Laiki was wound down and Bank of Cyprus
recapitalised with deposits from its larger clients, overhauling
its ownership structure.
It is unclear when trading in Bank of Cyprus will resume.
Trading in Hellenic Bank shares would continue to be
reflected in the general index, a stock exchange official said.
(Writing By Michele Kambas; Editing by David Cowell)