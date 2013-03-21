BRIEF-Gemini Investments Holdings says unit entered subscription agreement
* agreed to issue an unsecured perpetual bond in an aggregate principal amount of approximately hk$2,259.5 million
NICOSIA, March 21 Cyprus's stock exchange has extended a suspension of trading to Thursday and Friday, hit by a shutdown of banks amid financial turmoil engulfing the island threatened with default.
The bourse said its decision followed that of authorities to extend bank closures to next week. (Writing by Michele Kambas; Editing by David Goodman)
* agreed to issue an unsecured perpetual bond in an aggregate principal amount of approximately hk$2,259.5 million
DALLAS, May 31 Exxon Mobil Corp's chief executive said on Wednesday the company would reconsider how it communicates the risks its faces from climate change after shareholders approved a measure calling for increased transparency.