NICOSIA, Sept 7 Britain said on Friday it hoped
the discovery of valuable gas fields around Cyprus would
eventually help unite the island's ethnically-divided
communities, after decades of diplomacy had failed to clinch a
peace deal.
British Foreign Secretary William Hague said the prospect of
sharing the resources could persuade politicians to end the
bitter dispute between Greek and Turkish Cypriots on the island
split by war in 1974.
Up to now, the natural gas discoveries in the past year have
had the opposite effect. Arguments over the ownership of the
fields has deepened the split.
Turkey, which has close ties to the Turkish Cypriot side of
the divide island, sent warships to the region when the Greek
Cypriot side started drilling.
"We have supported the rights of Cyprus to develop resources
but I hope that doing so can somehow be an incentive for the
settlement of the problem, rather than a disincentive," British
Foreign Secretary William Hague told reporters in Nicosia,
Cyprus's ethnically-divided capital.
"It should be something that helps with a settlement ... It
should be regarded in that way by all involved," he said after a
meeting with Cypriot President Demetris Christofias at the
presidential palace, a sandstone building that was once the
residence of the British governor to Cyprus.
Greek Cypriots, who make up the government that represents
Cyprus internationally, announced a natural gas find in December
2011, three months after it started drilling for gas.
The island was split in a Turkish invasion in 1974 triggered
by a brief Greek-inspired coup. Peace talks over the years to
reunite Cyprus as a federation have been inconclusive.
Negotiations are now effectively on hold as Cyprus holds the
rotating EU presidency, but there are deep differences between
the sides on power-sharing and the rights of thousands uprooted
in fighting.
Britain, which ruled Cyprus as a colony until 1960, is a
guarantor power of the island's sovereignty under a convoluted
independence treaty. Turkey and Greece are also guarantor
powers.
Hague said Britain was ready to help reunification talks.
"We hope of course that faster progress will be made in the
future," he said.