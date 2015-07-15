NICOSIA, July 15 Two missiles fell off a British warplane as it was landing at the Royal Air Base in Cyprus on Wednesday, a base spokesman said.

RAF Akrotiri is being used in operations against Islamic State insurgents in Iraq but spokesman Kristian Gray would not say if the plane was returning from a mission.

"I can confirm that during a Tornado landing at Akrotiri two of its missiles became detached from the aircraft," he said.

The Brimstone missiles did not explode and no one was injured, Gray said.

Akrotiri is one of two sovereign military bases retained on the island by former colonial ruler Britain. (Reporting By George Psyllides; Editing by Angus MacSwan)