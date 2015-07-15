NICOSIA, July 15 Two missiles fell off a British
warplane as it was landing at the Royal Air Base in Cyprus on
Wednesday, a base spokesman said.
RAF Akrotiri is being used in operations against Islamic
State insurgents in Iraq but spokesman Kristian Gray would not
say if the plane was returning from a mission.
"I can confirm that during a Tornado landing at Akrotiri two
of its missiles became detached from the aircraft," he said.
The Brimstone missiles did not explode and no one was
injured, Gray said.
Akrotiri is one of two sovereign military bases retained on
the island by former colonial ruler Britain.
