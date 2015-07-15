(Adds runway at base shut, detail)
NICOSIA, July 15 British air operations from a
base in Cyprus involved in the campaign against Islamic State
were temporarily halted on Wednesday after two missiles fell off
a warplane during landing, forcing its closure to takeoffs and
landings.
The Royal Air Base of Akrotiri is being used in operations
against Islamic State insurgents in northern Iraq. Two Brimstone
missiles fell off a Tornado jet during landing on Wednesday
morning, spokesman Kristian Gray said.
He would not say if the plane was returning from a mission.
"I can confirm that during a Tornado landing at Akrotiri two
of its missiles became detached from the aircraft," he said.
The missiles did not explode and no one was injured, Gray
said.
"It was a heavy landing which caused the missiles to
detach," he said.
Gray declined to comment on whether the incident meant air
operations against Islamic State were effectively suspended but
said: "The runway is currently closed."
Akrotiri is one of two sovereign military bases retained on
the island by former colonial ruler Britain. It launched
operations against Islamic State from the Cyprus base in
September 2014.
(Reporting By George Psyllides; Editing by Angus MacSwan)