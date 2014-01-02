NICOSIA Jan 2 Cyprus's public broadcaster
inadvertently broadcast the opening seconds of an old New Year's
message from the country's former leader instead of from
President Nicos Anastasiades, prompting an embarrassed apology
on Thursday.
The Cyprus Broadcasting Corporation (CyBC) said it had
realised its mistake within seconds of the broadcast going out
on the afternoon of Dec. 31 and had halted transmission of the
address from former president Demetris Christofias.
The broadcaster is now conducting an internal inquiry into
the "very serious" error, CyBC said in a statement carried by
the Cyprus News Agency.
Christofias bowed out after Anastasiades won an election in
February 2013.
