NICOSIA Dec 19 Cyprus's parliament approved its
first post-bailout budget on Thursday, which slashes annual
spending by 10 percent in a three-year austerity drive overseen
by international lenders.
In a show of hands, the 2014 budget was passed with 30
lawmakers in favour in the 56 member-parliament, who are members
of Cyprus's centre-right governing coalition. Members of the
communist party AKEL voted against, and socialist EDEK party
abstained from the vote.
The budget estimates spending at 7.75 billion euros ($10.59
billion) and revenue at 7.96 billion euros.
Cyprus came to the brink of bankruptcy last March, when it
faced a cash crunch from years of fiscal slippage and a banking
system deeply exposed to losses in Greece.
The state was forced to shut down an insolvent bank and
seize deposits to recapitalise a second troubled lender for 10
billion euros in aid from the EU and IMF. It was the first time
in the history of the euro zone that the process, known as a
"bail-in", uses depositors' funds to recapitalise banks, instead
of money from the taxpayer.
"We now have before us a tough and painful adjustment
program, and we are determined to stick to it," said Averof
Neophytou, head of the right-wing Democratic Rally Party. "It is
the only way to correct the economy."
In addition to spending cuts, authorities say they will
pursue a privatization schedule of the state telecoms,
electricity and ports authorities. They have ruled out new
taxes, worried about an additional burden on an economy poised
to contract 7.7 percent in 2013 and by about 4.4 percent in
2014.
Privatizations are stringently opposed by left-wing parties.
"This adjustment program does not permit growth, or a
comprehensive social policy," said Andros Kyprianou, head of the
opposition AKEL party.
His party, in power until elections last February, has
openly advocated ditching the euro. Cyprus adopted the common
currency in 2008.
Most of the 10 billion euros in aid is being used to service
debt and plug deficits, with 1.5 billion euros channelled toward
recapitalising Co-Ops, which are small lenders.