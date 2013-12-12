NICOSIA Dec 12 Cyprus's finance minister said
on Thursday the risk of economic collapse the island nation
faced last March had been averted, and a challenging austerity
plan monitored by international lenders was starting to show
results.
The country was pulled back from the brink of default with
10 billion euros in aid from the European Union and the IMF,
conditional on the closure of a failing bank and confiscation of
large deposits in a second lender.
"A priority...of this government was to avert the elevated
risk of total economic collapse, our exit from the euro zone and
whatever we built over the years being lost. This danger has now
passed," Finance Minister Haris Georgiades told parliament,
tabling the 2014 state budget.
(Reporting by Michele Kambas; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)